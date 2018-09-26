Brusly’s winning streak to start the season ended at three games following last Friday’s 30-19 loss on the road to the Baker Buffaloes to open district play.
Both teams combined for over 430 yards rushing, but the Buffaloes converted big plays, which turned out to be the difference in the contest.
“We had a slow start and we spotted them some points early on,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “We were sluggish offensively and Baker came out and played physical. We have to do a better job of matching their intensity.”
The Panther defense looked to turn the fortunes of the game with the team trailing 16-12 and facing the Baker offense who had a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
Brusly linebacker Kyle Parker made a play on the ball carrier and forced a fumble that the Panthers recovered at their own 12-yard line.
The momentum had seemingly swung in Brusly’s favor, but it was short-lived. Nick Penell’s pass was intercepted a few plays later and returned inside the 10.
The Buffaloes cashed in on the turnover thanks to Desmond Windon’s second rushing touchdown to put Baker ahead 22-12.
Penell made up for the interception on the next drive, which he ended with a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 22-19.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bryant Williams returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. The Buffaloes kept the Panthers at bay in the fourth quarter with a methodical drive that ate away over half the quarter.
“We had to play from behind,” Schooler said. “They had the kickoff return for a touchdown, which was big. We had a chance, but we couldn’t get their offense off the field. They converted some third downs. They ate up about seven minutes off of the clock.”
