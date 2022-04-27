Brusly sophomore catcher Nick Bardwell went 4-for-4 at the plate Tuesday night and his final hit sent the Panthers to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
With a runner on third and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Bardwell singled to right field to drive to lift Brusly to a 4-3 win over North Webster in Brusly.
Naijel Williams led the inning off with double to right field and Evan Daigle’s sac bunt moved the runner over to third.
“Coach has been teaching me right. I just bought in, did what I was supposed to do in the spots I was supposed to do it in,” Bardwell said. “You can’t let the pressure get to you. I saw the infield was in so I was thinking deep fly ball to the outfield or a line drive. Off the bat I thought it might get through and it did and I was excited.”
Tuesday’s win sets up Brusly with a matchup with No. 1 Berwick for a three-game series in the second round. The series is expected to get started this weekend.
Bardwell put Brusly ahead 2-0 in the first inning on a single to center field.
North Webster got on the scoreboard in the third thanks to a line-drive single to right field.
Cole MacNichol scored on a passed ball in the fourth to put the score at 3-1.
With two outs in the top half of the seventh North Webster stayed alive with a hard-hit single that scored two runs and tied the game.
Greyson Michel earned the win for Brusly. He tossed seven innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
“We’ve been needing a win like that,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “All year it’s been whenever we’re tied or up one or down one late, it always seems to happen and we had one of those uh oh moments in the seventh. All year we’ve been telling them baseball has a funny way of turning things around for you. That’s been happening to us. We’ve had so many one run games, so many extra inning losses. It seems like it’s starting to turn around for us.”
MacNichol, Michel and Drew Daigle were the other Panthers to earn a hit.
