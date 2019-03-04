For the past five years, Brad and Brian Bass shared a common goal for the baseball program and the kids at Catholic High School.
Things were a little different when new Port Allen head baseball coach Brian Bass looked to the opponent's dugout and saw his older brother Brad leading Catholic High when the two teams squared off in late February.
"Going back to Catholic was kind of like going to a home away from home," the Port Allen head coach said. "It was cool, it was a neat feeling. I had gotten so used to being at Catholic, I almost forgot I wasn't a coach there anymore."
The younger Bass was in charge of the freshman team and was a varsity assistant during his five years at Catholic.
The brothers said they converse every day despite not working together. Brad Bass said coaching against his younger brother was a cool experience.
"It's a really neat experience," he said. "To share the field with one of your closest friends is special. We talk every day and exchange ideas every single day whether he's here (Catholic) or somewhere else."
Brad has been the head man at Catholic since 2011. Before that, he was the head baseball and football coach at False River Academy for three years.
Both of them admitted that Brad's best coaching advice to his little brother was for him not to change.
"I just told him to be yourself," Brad Bass said. "A lot of times people want to try to do what they think they're supposed to do. He's a great person. Whether you're at Catholic or Port Allen, the kids come first."
"It's cool to hear him say that," Brian said.
Brian admitted that leading a program is completely different from his previous role at Catholic High, but he is able to still give back through the game he loves.
"I feel so blessed to be considered for this (job)," he said. "I didn't ask for this. I asked to stay out of trouble and serve God through the game of baseball."
The word "family" is very important to the Bass brothers and each coach admitted family is one of the building blocks to their respective programs.
The younger bass attributed it to former Port Allen coach Gary Adkins.
"That's old school Port Allen," he said. "Gary Adkins, he was all about family. Growing up, it was something I looked forward to. That's the coaches you want to play for."
The Catholic High coach said they have had great influences coming up to help them get to where they are.
"We've had great role models in our mom and dad and what a coach looks like as well as some great mentors along the way," Brad Bass said. "I'm proud of him (Brian). If we can put the kids first and build those relationships, that'll go farther than any high school baseball wins and losses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.