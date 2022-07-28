After the Catholic High Bears baseball team ended its season with a Division I state title, head coach and Port Allen native Brad Bass was recognized for the team’s success.
Bass was named the Class 5A coach of the year by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association (LBCA). Wade Simoneaux from West Monroe earned co-honors with Bass.
“Going into every season the goal is to play on the last day of the season games are played,” Bass said. “Respect from your peers is one of the highest levels of respect you can get. This is a staff award. One person gets it but I wouldn’t have been able to get this award without my staff.”
Three of Catholic High’s players: Harris Waghalter (P), Prescott Marsh (UT), and C.J. Sturiale (UT) were named to the LBCA All-State team.
“It’s always the players,” Bass said. “You want to be a good coach, get good players.”
The Bears finished the regular season with a 21-5 record before winning four games on the way to the championship.
“Chemistry is an x-factor,” Bass said. “The relationships with the players and coaches are important.”
Bass said the foundation he developed in West Baton Rouge Parish being raised by his parents, has stuck with him his whole life.
“I have such a great support system,” he said. “Family is everything to me. I break every huddle with family. It’s something that stuck with me.”
Bass said everyone in his family has been supportive.
He mentioned his parents Bruce and Mona Bass, as well as his brothers Brian and Brandon, and his sister Amanda. He also mentioned his wife Annie, his daughters Aubree and Gracie, and his son Bennett.
