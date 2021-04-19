LSU’s talented point guard Javonte Smart has decided to take on an agent, and move into the NBA.
The Baton Rouge native, who committed to his local LSU over offers from Kentucky and UCLA will leave a huge hole in the LSU line-up, but he now looks set to have a big career in the NBA.
“First I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me,” he said in a statement via his Instagram account, which has almost 48,000 followers. “To the LSU coaches, managers and my teammates (brothers), I thank you for an amazing three years. I, along with my family, have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an agent. Thank you all for the many prayers and support!”
Smart was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class and has shown significant signs of improvement year on year during his spell with LSU. He averaged an impressive 16.0 points in 2020/21, as well as 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He shot 40.2% from beyond the arc last season, finishing first in the SEC. He was also first for minutes played at 35.33, and surely caught the eye of potential suitors. At six-foot-four inches tall, the 205-pound Smart cuts an imposing figure, and despite being a point guard, he is equally as comfortable playing as a shooting guard.
He originally declared for the Draft in April 2020 but maintained his eligibility for the Tigers. On August 3, with just a short window left to pull his name and return to LSU, he committed another year. It was a wise decision, given his form in 2020/21, and now seems the right time for him to follow Tremont Waters into the NBA, the point guard he replaced at LSU. Waters is now playing point guard for the Celtics, having won the NBA G League Rookie of the Year in 2020. If Smart were to emulate the success of the man he replaced, he would have a solid and exciting career ahead of him.
Whilst his final destination will remain unclear for a while, is there a hint in where he might prefer to be in his past choices? He opted to try to remain near his hometown, Baton Rouge, when picking LSU, and always mentions family in his Instagram posts and announcements. That means that the New Orleans Pelicans would be an obvious destination. Pelicandebrief.com suggests that shooting guard is one area the team needs to improve upon, and whilst Smart is untested, he can play either guard position.
The Pelicans are rank outsiders to reach the playoff with Bwin.com and yet they do seem to be improving, heading into mid-April with a three-game winning streak. If that momentum is to be capitalized on, then maybe a homegrown hero coming in via the Draft is just what they need to further capture the imagination not only of their own fans, but those across Louisiana.
One thing is for sure, wherever Smart ends up, LSU can be proud that another former player is following the likes of Skylar Mays, Naz Reid, Ben Simmons and Waters into the professional ranks.
