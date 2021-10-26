Brusly’s defense set the tone early and the offense followed on the way the team’s second straight win.
The Panthers jumped out to a fast start and kept their foot on the gas for a 44-0 road win over Glen Oaks in a district matchup Friday night.
“You worry throughout the week, are they locked in and all of that and we had pretty good practices throughout the week, and we got out to a fast start, particularly defensively,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “I think that’s the first time we’ve started the game defensively. We came out defensively and started the first three series with a safety and two fumbles and we were able to capitalize on it offensively and get things going our way.”
The Brusly defensive line pressured the Glen Oaks quarterback from the opening kick. An early safety gave Brusly a 2-0 lead.
Two Glen Oaks’ fumbles on consecutive drives resulted in a pair of touchdown runs for Ryder Rabalais from two yards and one yard out respectively.
Brusly’s lone score in the second quarter came on Sammy Daquano’s 28-yard pass to Randall Matthews.
Daquano found Stephen Anderson for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Huey Johnson recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give Brusly a 35-0 advantage. Cody Loupe scored on the 2-point conversion to extend the lead.
The game’s final score came in the fourth quarter on Josiah Hogan’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Drew Stein.
Brusly finished the night with 226 yards of total offense. Daquano completed 8-of-13 passes for 110 yards. Rabalais rushed nine times for 46 yards.
Matthews was Brusly’s leading receiver with two receptions for 48 yards. Loupe added three receptions for 45 yards.
Jorden Woods and Denarius Robinson combined for a sack on defense.
“We needed to start forcing turnovers and we did that tonight,” Schooler said. “Even continued that in the second half with a defensive score. Any time you can do that defensively, you’ll set yourself up in good shape and offensively you get the short field, can you convert it and finish it out and we did it tonight.”
Two defensive starters, Xavier Orgeron and Khalil Parker, were injured in Friday’s game. The Panthers have a bye week before they close out the regular season at home against Madison Prep Nov. 5.
