Brusly scored 28 points in the first half to cruise to a 34-13 win over Istrouma for senior night Thursday at Panther Stadium.
The victory boosted Brusly’s record to 6-4 to end the regular season.
“We talked about playing 48 minutes of good football and we did,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We played good football and ran to the ball and tackled well. We forced some turnovers defensively and offensively, I think we threw the ball one time. Other than that we’re running the football we’re controlling the line of scrimmage against a team that’s much larger than we are. And our guys just made up their mind that we were gonna push them around and move the ball tonight.”
On the second play of the game, the Brusly defense forced a fumble and recovered it on the Istrouma 40.
A couple of plays later, the Panthers cashed in on the turnover thanks to Josiah Hogan’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The score gave Brusly a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
The Panthers went up two scores late in the first quarter on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hogan to Patrick Gales.
Mark Young scored on a 12-yard run that put Brusly up three scores with 8:26 left in the first half.
Istrouma got on the board with 4:05 left in the first half thanks to a 65-yard run.
Brusly responded with a scoring drive of its own on the next possession.
The Panthers capped the drive with Hogan’s second 1-yard touchdown run of the game.
Hogan connected with Klain Popleon on a big play through the air, which set up the touchdown.
Gales scored his second touchdown, a five-yard run, in the third quarter.
“They’re a good football team,” Schooler said of Istrouma. “They’ve won plenty of football games because of it and I believe there’ll be in (playoffs) next week and they’re gonna be tough for somebody to handle, so we’re really proud of our guys for handling a team like that.”
Friday was the last regular season game at home for the 19 seniors on the team.
Schooler talked about the adversity the senior group had to overcome in its four years.
“This is a senior group that was coming in, they were freshmen and then COVID hits and so they don’t get a spring,” Schooler said. “They don’t get a summer. They don’t get those kinds of things they lost out on games coming into sophomore year and this group has hung together. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do and they keep working to get better every week. Even though they’re seniors, they just keep working every week to get better.”
