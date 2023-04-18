Competitors on the Brusly wrestling team recently earned postseason awards, but their honors did not come from achievements in a gymnasium.
Instead, they earned them in the classroom.
Five BHS grapplers won High School Scholar All-American Awards presented by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.
Those who captured the honors were senior Anthony Denova, junior Sara Daley, freshman Safiyah Gauthro, freshman Dylan Ricks and freshman Kyson Williams.
“I go after all the kids, but when you have those who are doing well in the classroom along with their great work on the mat, it’s extra special,” Brusly wrestling coach Jimmy Bible said.
It’s all about the work ethic, he said.
“Anthony Denova is probably one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached,” he said. “And then you have Sara Daley, who came back from Nationals and she’s an All-American again – another smart wrestler and a very hard worker in the classroom.”
Gauthro, Ricks, and Willams will be freshmen next year.
Their strong academic performance gives Bible optimism about the program.
“I have them for the next three years, and it’s very encouraging to have kids who are dedicated to both their academics and wrestling,” he said. “I’m very excited about the future of our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.