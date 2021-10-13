Brusly looks to bounce after its first loss of the year when the team hosts Baker for homecoming Friday night.
The Panthers are coming off a 42-6 loss to University Lab. The game, however, was closer than the scoreboard indicated.
Brusly trailed 7-0 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter before U-High capitalized on some Brusly errors to score 28 unanswered points in a four-minute stretch that broke the game open.
“The focus has been correcting the mistakes,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “I think a lot of times you learn more from a loss than from a win. We’ll flip it into a positive and continue to get better.”
Baker (1-5, 1-3) enters the game on a three-game losing streak following last week’s 20-6 loss to Glen Oaks.
“Baker has some athletic guys who are long and can run around,” Schooler said. “We have to make sure we handle our business.”
In last week’s game, Brusly turned the ball over more than they had in any game combined this season.
“We have to focus on third downs and getting off the field,” Schooler declared. “We uncharacteristically turning the ball over. We have to return to the fundamentals this week. We need to protect the football and take it away.”
Baker could prove to be a get-right game for the Panthers, but the focus is on themselves as usual.
“We have to understand that they (U-High) are a really good football team,” Schooler said. “We need to understand where we were. We were in the ball game and the score flipped not from what they did but because of what we did to ourselves. We’ll get those things corrected. We like where we are.”
