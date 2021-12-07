The Brusly High School wrestling program has brought a predominately young squad into action for the 2021-22 season, but it does not lack in numbers.
The squad consists mainly of sophomores and juniors, but this year’s Panther roster has 32 grapplers – the most the program has had in several years.
“The numbers are up, and we have a pretty decent mix … things are starting to come together,” said head coach Jimmy Bible, now in his 22nd year at the helm of the team. “We have a good group that did a lot this summer and I’m looking for a lot of good things out of them so hopefully by the tick of the season, we can put up a big run.”
Brusly heads into the fray on the heels of a Division III runner-up finish in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships last February at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
Top grapplers on this year’s team include junior Chris Miller in the 145-pound. division, along with senior heavyweight Collin Larson, senior Dustin Woods (132), junior Au’Jari Harris (172) and junior Huey Johnson (170) and sophomore Lane Marino (106), among others.
Herb Junot will return as an assistant coach, while Stephan Bergeron from Church Point has joined the program as an assistant. He wrestled at Rayne and coached wrestling and football at Church Point.
“I’ve known Stephan since he was in high school,” Bible said. “He and (former Brusly wrestler) Alex Schofield were among the best in the state at that time.”
Brusly will compete at the Archbishop Hannan/St. Michael meet Friday in Covington. The Panthers will travel Dec. 20 to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., for action in the Beast at the Beach Tournament.
The Brusly Invitational is slated for Jan. 8.
