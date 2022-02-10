eason, Brusly and Madison Prep squared off but the stakes were raised in the most recent matchup.
Madison Prep built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and held on for a 51-49 win Saturday afternoon in the District 7-3A championship game held at MPA.
The Lady Chargers defeated Brusly 35-30 in the previous meeting Jan. 10 at Brusly.
“Big focus on 32 minutes because last time they came out and punched us in the mouth really good and it was too big of a hole to recover,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We wanted to make sure for 32 minutes we held it tight and we felt like at the end if we kept it close, we knew they were going to foul us, we just didn’t know we would foul them as much.”
Allasia Washington had a game-high 23 points to lead Madison Prep. Kaylan Jack added 19 points. Brusly senior Alayah Gedward led the way with 14, followed by Tia Anderson’s 9 points.
A Madison Prep basket with a little over six minutes to play gave the Lady Chargers a 43-31 lead.
Brusly went on a 14-5 run that cut the deficit to 48-47 with 2:15 remaining following Mylasha Dixon’s layup.
“The pros and cons to the foul trouble,” Bradford said of the fourth quarter comeback. “We got in foul trouble with Laila and they (MPA) got in foul trouble. The foul trouble kinda dictated the game and changed it for us, so we had to make an adjustment and go to a different trap. It worked and it kind of gave us a little life.”
Jack hit a jumper to extend MPA’s lead back to three before Dixon’s layup trimmed the deficit back to one with 13.5 seconds left.
Washington split a pair of free throws, which gave Brusly a chance to win after a timeout with 5.8 seconds left.
“I’m super proud of my girls,” Bradford stated. “They understood what was at stake. It went punch for punch. The two best teams in the state and I hope at the end of the day when the bracket comes out, we’re on two separate sides so we can battle for everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.