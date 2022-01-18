A matchup containing top ranked squads in respective classifications was saved for last during the MLK Main Event girls basketball showcase at Walker High School Monday night.
Brusly (19-3) grabbed an early lead, but couldn’t withstand Walker’s (24-3) second quarter push that propelled the Lady Wildcats to a 55-49 victory.
“We requested Walker. We wanted to see that action,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “I think this will prepare us for the stretch run. We could’ve folded. The girls played with heart. We were thankful for the opportunity.”
Walker looked to provide defensive pressure all night in the form of different half-court traps that caused problems for Brusly.
The Lady Panthers led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before Walker began to successfully convert the Brusly turnovers into points in the second quarter.
Ray’Onna Sterling’s layup with 2:25 left in the first half gave Walker a 22-15 cushion. The Lady Wildcats outscored Brusly 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead into halftime.
Walker seemingly built off of the second quarter momentum and extended the lead to 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I think the coach/player communication was kind of off tonight,” Bradford said. “We went and tried to overload that pressure and tried to move the ball. I told them let the ball be the most athletic thing in the gym and we failed at that. Walker did that. It’s a learning experience for us.”
Laila Clark’s bucket with 1:35 left brought Brusly to within single digits for the first time in the second half at 51-32. Clark finished the game in double figures with 12.
Tia Anderson scored three of her game-high 24 points at the buzzer to cut the final deficit to six.
Walker sophomore Kennedi Ard led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points.
“We just have to keep working,” Bradford stated. “This is to sharpen our axe. Come March, we have to chop trees down, so we want to make sure that axe is ready to work.”
