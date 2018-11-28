The Madison Prep Chargers used a big third quarter to seize control Tuesday night, down the Port Allen Pelicans 78-56 in Port Allen.
Port Allen (3-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but had cut the deficit to 38-32 with 5:20 left in the third quarter on a Julien Jarvis free-throw line jumper.
The Charger defense provided the spark in a 16-0 run that spanned three minutes that eventually put Madison Prep (1-0) ahead 54-38.
“They have a great program, they’re a well-coached team,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. “They’re really good and solid. They don’t beat themselves and we made some mistakes and they were able to capitalize on it and turn it into points and it kind of snowballed on us.”
Madison Prep never trailed but took it took time to gain control following a slow start in the first half for both teams.
With 3:06 left in the first quarter, the Chargers led 8-2. MPA led 14-6 at the end of the first.
Jahein Spencer led the Chargers with 23 points.
Jarvis led the Pelicans with 16 points. Jalen Knox added 11 points and Tawasky Johnson also scored 11 in his first game of the season.
Jones said Tuesday’s game was chance to measure where his team is early in the season.
“Since we got here, we wanted an opportunity to measure ourselves against the best programs in the state and Madison Prep has been one of the best programs in the state for the last four or five years,” he said. “We’re going to learn from this and grow and help us get into the position to be able to compete into March.”
The Pelicans will take on McKinley Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to kick off the Brusly Invitational Tournament.
Lady Pelicans fall to Glen Oaks
The Port Allen Lady Pelicans held a one-point halftime lead, but lost it in the third quarter and could never complete the comeback, falling to Glen Oaks, 54-43 at home Tuesday night.
“I felt like for three quarters we kept the game close all the way up until the last few minutes in the fourth quarter,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “It hurt us when Chelsey (White) had to deal with the foul trouble. That kind of gave them a little momentum when she got in foul trouble. I saw that we were keeping it close, but we couldn’t get over the hump.”
Glen Oaks led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter before Mya Lee’s 3-pointer tied the game at 16 with 5:20 left before half.
Glen Oaks held a 34-28 lead at the end of three quarters. Braylah Pierson’s three-point play cut the Glen Oaks’ lead to 40-39 with 3:27 remaining.
The visitors responded with an 8-0 run that put the game out of reach.
“We haven’t had any consistency,” Cox said. “I think that’s the one thing that has been kind of frustrating but at this point, that’s the big thing, to have consistency from game to game. We haven’t had a team solid consistent effort all season. It’s still early and compared to last season, we’re kind of at the same place, but we have a lot more we can do.”
Port Allen will participate in the White Castle tournament, which begins today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.