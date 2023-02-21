The road to the boys basketball state championships began Monday when the LHSAA released its brackets.
In the non-select Division III bracket, No. 1 Port Allen has a bye and won’t play until Feb. 28 against the winner of No. 16 Mansfield and No. 17 Doyle.
Port Allen beat Doyle 69-55 on Jan. 26.
The Pelicans ended their regular season with a 25-4 record after losing to Madison Prep and McMain to end the regular season.
“We don’t need anyone to set expectations for us because our expectations are the same,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “We want to be the last men standing.”
The LHSAA ditched the traditional brackets of classification and moved toward divisions before this season.
Port Allen played one of the toughest schedules in the state, which Jackson says prepared his team.
“Our schedule has prepared us for this moment,” Jackson said. “Regardless of where you put us, our expectation is to win. We feel like we can beat anybody.”
In non-select Division II, Brusly earned the No. 7 seed after having to file a dispute with the LHSAA.
When the final power ratings were released Monday morning, it had Lakeshore at No. 7 and Brusly at No. 8 despite both teams sporting a 36.23 power ranking.
Brusly beat Lakeshore 66-61 on Jan. 10 and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head, so the Panthers moved into the seven seed.
Brusly will host No. 26 Erath Friday.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, everybody has earned their way here,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “You have to come to play.”
Brusly ended the regular season with a 21-8 record, including a three-point win over the No.2 team in Division III, French Settlement.
“It’s about us taking it one step at a time,” Loupe said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. At times we’ve put it all together and at other times, we haven’t put our best foot forward. It gives our kids a chance to prove they’re one of the best teams in Division II.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.