Second-half rallies have been a weapon for Port Allen all season and Friday’s game was no exception.
Port Allen outscored Brusly 42-20 in the second half on the way to a 67-42 win Friday night in Port Allen.
Jordan Brooks led the way for Port Allen with 17 points, followed by Tawasky Johnson with 16. Elliott Mcquillan was also in double figures with 11.
Ja’sean Leduff dropped a game-high 23 points for Brusly. Jonathan Jones added eight.
Port Allen led 25-20 at halftime before pulling away in the final two quarters.
“We started to zone them. We did a good job offensively of moving the ball, being patient and not settling for jump shots,” said Brusly coach Derrick Jones. “We got the ball in the paint a lot more in the second half and we got some easy baskets in transition.”
Port Allen struggled to hit jump shots in the first half as Brusly’s defense was geared to force the Pelicans to hit from the outside.
Leduff scored 12 points in the first half and 10 in the first quarter to help keep the Panthers within striking distance.
In the second half, Port Allen began attacking the basket more frequently and getting easy baskets. The Pelicans opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run that opened up a double-digit lead that would not be relinquished.
“We talked about keeping them out of the paint and I thought we did a really good job in the first half,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “They hit five threes in the first half but they shot a bunch too, so the percentage wasn’t great. In the second half, we were giving up straight line drives to the rim. You have to take away the paint and maybe we ran out of gas, but they have a really good team.”
Port Allen had lost three of its last four games heading into Friday’s matchup.
“You lose a couple of games, you start doubting yourself, but when we scheduled it, we knew we had some really tough stretches in there and we just had to keep it together,” Jones said. “We didn’t play well in the last game and for the guys to bounce back tonight is a good sign.”
