Unlike some athletes, Brusly’s Angel Bradford had the tall task of choosing between two sports to continue her athletic career.
She chose between basketball and softball and made her decision official last week — basketball it is. Bradford announced that she committed to join the Baton Rouge Community College Lady Bears program.
BRCC beat out a handful of other programs. Bradford received double-digit offers but opted to join the Lady Bear program headed by Paula Lee who is headed into her 11th year at BRCC.
Bradford played in less than five softball games this season following a state championship before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said not being able to play softball her senior season helped push her decision in favor of basketball.
Bradford said she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing softball at BRCC, but she is “keeping her options open.”
“The virus affected it bad,” she said. “I didn’t really get to play softball. That actually had a lot to do with my decision. It was a good opportunity for me. They (BRCC) were always there. They really treated me well. They were there from the beginning to the end.”
The senior combo guard is coming off a season where she averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game. She was named the District 7-3A MVP and was also named to the All-State second team.
She was a consistently dominant scorer but took her playmaking skills to another level as a senior.
“Coach (Shawn) Bradford stressed that I had to get others involved,” Angel said. “When that happened, we had more success. I could see that we had a team that could be successful and we had a good year.”
Bradford helped lead the Lady Panthers to a 29-win season and the second round of the playoffs.
“I think she’s grown a lot over the years in the process of becoming a facilitator,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “They are getting a kid who wants to do whatever it takes to win. She’s a winner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.