SULPHUR — The motto all year for the Brusly softball squad has been to fight as long as there is game left to play.
So it was no different in that in the Class 3A state championship game, the team stuck to that motto.
Brusly (35-2) trailed 2-1 in its final at-bat of the season and junior Angel Bradford came through in a big way with a walk-off double against the wall that clinched the 3-2 win over defending champion Caldwell Parish at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament Saturday at Frasch Park.
The win marked Brusly’s first state title since 2013 after falling short in the state title game in 2017 and in the quarterfinals in 2018.
Bouvier said his advice to Bradford before the clutch hit was simple.
“Enjoy the moment,” he said. “We had bases loaded and we told her get up there, hard shot. Anything in the air we were going to have to score. I knew on the fly ball, we at least tied it up.”
For Bradford, she said it was all about what she did with her arms at the plate.
“Everything was set,” she said. “The coaches were saying all I gotta do is extend, so I just tried what I could. I just tried to get it out the infield so at least we could just tag up.”
Caldwell (23-5) scored first on a solo homer to left field from second baseman Victoria Abrams in the third.
Kameryn Adkins helped even the score in the fourth. Adkins doubled and scored on an RBI groundout.
Caldwell pitcher Whitney Tate retired 10 of the next 11 Lady Panther batters after Brusly scored its first run.
With one out in the seventh, Tate walked Savannah Bezet giving the top of Brusly’s order a chance to win the game.
“The last four outs of the game, she (Tate) was on and then all of a sudden, she walked our nine-hole hitter and got it to the top and our top is tough as can be and they came through,” Bouvier said.
Brusly senior pitcher, Mary-Cathyrn Comeaux earned the win in the circle. She allowed two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts.
“It was a battle all through the first couple of innings and we didn’t have any runs, then going down and coming back up, it was just a rollercoaster,” said Comeaux, the title game’s most outstanding player. “Our fans were so great and we just played as hard as we could and left everything on the table.”
Brusly had six hits, led by three from leadoff hitter Britt Bourgoyne.
“We got a motto, we fight. We fight until the last out and that’s what we told them,” Bouvier said. “As long as we got game, they (Caldwell) gotta get the last out. That goes with being the home team. We had the opportunity to do that and we took advantage of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.