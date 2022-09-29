Brusly continues its district schedule when the team travels to take on Broadmoor this Friday.
The Panthers are coming off a big 41-12 win at home over Belaire last week. The Panthers had it going on offense, rushing for over 300 yards.
“Broadmoor is, is a little different set of problems than Belaire was in that offense,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “Broadmoor uses a variety formations, you know, 15, 16 different formations and trying to get their guys in the best spot they can get them in, so it’ll be a test for us mentally defensively Friday night to make sure we’re lined up and we don’t get beat by alignment. A 3-3 stack defense out of Broadmoor so they like to run stunts, like to bring guys and so we’ll have to do a good job offensively picking that up. That’s a similar defense to what we saw against St. Michael a couple weeks ago.”
Broadmoor enters Friday’s matchup with a 1-3 record following a 63-0 loss to St. Michael. Blocking was a huge key to Brusly’s success last week. It started with the offensive line, but it trickled down to the wide receivers as well.
“Really happy with the strides the offensive line made last week, and we still have a ways to go when dealing with injuries and piecing guys in but I thought Antonio Bourgoyne did a great job for us moving over to center and handling that spot and playing both sides of the ball the other night. He did a great job defensively as well for us.
We’ve kind of changed up some of the some of the blocking rules for the receivers to give them a little bit better chance in the run game to get positioned on some blocks and they did a good job with it the other night,” he added. Those are the guys that their blocks kind of go unseen, but their blocks are the ones that free up explosive plays, touchdown runs.”
Brusly was without starting quarterback Josiah Hogan in last week’s win. Senior Tucker Smalley filled in and led the offense, throwing for one score.
As of Monday, Schooler said Hogan is day to day but if he can’t go on Friday, the coaches are confident in Smalley.
“Tucker is more than capable of handling, running the offense and really happy with him the other night,” Schooler said. “Josiah is day-to-day you, so we’ll see how he looks midweek. And we have in our mind that either one can go Friday night. We don’t have a problem if it’s Tucker, obviously we have all the confidence in the world in him. And if we need to hold Jo, we’ll hold Jo, but hopefully he’s back up and running Friday and we can get him in there.”
