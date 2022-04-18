Jordan Brooks played his last high school game as a Pel in March, helping to lead Port Allen to its third straight championship.
Next season he will don a new jersey as he moves on to the collegiate letter.
Brooks signed a scholarship to continue his academic and athletic career at LSU-A. Brooks joins the program led by head coach Larry Cardaro.
“I’m just happy. It’s a great feeling,” Brooks said. “I always wanted this for myself so I grinded hard and I did it.
“When I went on the visit I loved the environment,” he added. “Coach Larry, (Cordaro) I just loved talking to him. He was always there like he was my head coach before. He was at my games supporting me. I just love being with him.”
Brooks is a three-time state champion and was a freshman when Port Allen finished as a runner-up.
In his senior season, Brooks earned All-District honors and received All-State honorable mention recognition.
“This is just as important as winning the state championship,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “Getting our young men and women to the next level and giving them a chance to be successful. When you talk about success, that totally describes Jordan Brooks
“We all want to win but we want our young men to win as well,” Jackson continued. “I think today was a great day for our program to see Jordan signing and going to next level as he deserved to.”
A turning point in Port Allen’s season was when the team lost senior Jalen Knox to a season-ending knee injury.
Knox’s injury forced the entire roster to step up and as one of the leaders of the team, more responsibilities were thrusted on Brooks and he delivered.
“They’re (LSU-A) getting a hardworking young man,” Jackson said. “A young man that just strives to get better every day. A young man that hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Jordan is going to have a really good college basketball career.”
A big part in Brooks’ success on and off the court has been his support system, which was evident by the amount of people who showed up for the signing event at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
“I love the support. I knew I had it and they just came and support,” he said. “Many people wouldn’t get up at 7 o’clock in the morning to come support and they did it. I love the support system I have.”
