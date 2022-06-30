The Brusly girls basketball program injected some youth into its coaching staff with the recent addition earlier in June.
Former Southeastern Louisiana University guard Morgan Carrier joined the Lady Panther coaching staff heading into the 2022-23 season.
“I’m excited,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “She’s going to be a valuable asset to the team. She’s closer in age to the girls, so she’ll be able to relate to them.”
Carrier graduated from SELU in May, where she played five seasons. In her final season, she averaged 7.7 points per game, which was good for third on the team.
“I felt like this was a great fit for me,” Carrier said. “They had a successful season last year but they couldn’t finish it out. I want to be able to help him get over the hump and win a championship. I’m young so I’ll be able to relate to the girls and I’m a female and I’ve played at the level they want to get to.
“I’ll bring energy, spark and that newer, younger voice,” she continued. “I’m very vibrant. When I was playing, I was that light. People feed off my energy.”
Brusly advanced to the state tournament in Hammond the last two seasons before losing to Madison Prep in the semifinals both times.
The Lady Panthers move up to Class 4A next season.
Bradford said he met Carrier through a mutual friend and he said he felt they clicked from the beginning – Carrier agreed.
“The relationship between me and coach Bradford was an instant connection,” she said. “In terms of we speak the same language on the court and we have the same goals. It means a lot. When we speak on the phone, I can sense the excitement. I can tell he’s as excited as I am.”
Carrier got her start in coaching three years ago as the head coach of the Breakout Elite Basketball AAU program out of Loranger. Carrier’s team consisted of girls in grades six through nine.
Prior to Southeastern, the 23-year-old played three out of four years in high school at New Iberia Senior High. She was forced to sit out her freshman year after transferring from Westgate.
Carrier said she was able to run one workout the team had earlier this summer and witness another.
“My first impression of the team was that they’re very hard workers. They’re a really gritty group,” she said. “I see a whole lot of potential. They want to get better.”
