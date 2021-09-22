A minor change in the schedule for Brusly this week as the Panthers prepare for a Thursday night game on the road against Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium.
“The schedule doesn’t change much for us,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We take what we normally do on Thursday and divide it up between Tuesday and Wednesday. We just do more on those days. The 15-minute ride down to Memorial Stadium won’t change much.”
The Sharks enter Week 4 with a 1-1 record following a 12-8 loss to Glen Oaks last week.
Brusly is coming off a 33-30 win over West Feliciana where the Panthers led 33-11 going into the fourth quarter.
“Defensively we have to do a better job of not giving up the big play,” Schooler said. “We have to do a better job of defending big plays and offensively protecting the football and limiting turnovers.”
The Mentorship offense enters the game averaging 23 points per contest with a scheme similar to a few opponents the Panthers have faced this year.
“They’re more like Port Allen and West Feliciana,” Schooler said.” They’ll spread you out and have athletic guys at the skill positions. We’ll have to do a good job of controlling the offensive and defensive lines.”
Thursday’s game will be Brusly’s third road game of the year. The Panthers have picked up road wins over Port Allen and Parkview Baptist.
“We’ve gotten better each week,” Schooler said. “We’re 3-0 but there are still corrections to be made. For us, we did a better job of running the football and controlling the clock.”
