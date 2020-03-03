The Brusly baseball team went 2-2 at its tournament over the weekend, including a 4-3 walk-off win over Dunham to close things out Saturday evening.
It wasn’t a dramatic base hit or home run that ended the game, but Macade Wright drew a bases-loaded walk to seal the win for the Panthers (3-2).
Michael Curry’s double to right field in the bottom of the first put the Panthers on the board.
Dunham responded with three runs in the top half of the second. The runs came on a single, a fielder’s choice and a Brusly error.
Wright grounded out to the first baseman in the third inning but scored pinch-runner Ryder Rabalais to bring Brusly within one run.
The two-run seventh inning started with Grant Watts drawing a walk. Three batters later, Bray Bourgoyne singled to left field to tie the game and set up the opportunity for Wright to draw the game-winning walk.
Bradley Marks started the game on the mound for the Panthers. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in three innings.
Aiden Braud pitched the final four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit to earn the win.
Brusly had five hits in the game. Wright led the team with two RBIs despite not earning a hit.
The Panthers defeated Walker 5-4 on Thursday before falling to Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 8-1 Friday and 10-3 to New Iberia earlier Saturday.
