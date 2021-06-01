Following a season that ended with a berth in the state tournament, Brusly baseball was well represented in the All-District teams that were released in late May.
Michael Curry, Greyson Michel and Evan Daigle were tabbed to the first team and Aiden Braud, Naijel Williams, Wade Curry, Mason Chauvin, Nic Jones and Liam Dunn were named to the second team.
“When looking at both teams, we had a lot of guys on it,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “That was the coaches deciding that we had enough talent on our team to be well represented.”
Brusly finished the season with a 17-17 record. The Panthers lost in the Class 3A semifinals to Lutcher.
In addition to earning All-District honors, Michael Curry earned the Golden Glove award.
“That means a lot to win that as a catcher,” Forbes said. That typically goes to infield guys.”
Of the nine players who were named to either team, only Michel, Daigle and Williams will return to the team next season.
Forbes said this year’s team, led by the seniors, set a good example for others to follow.
“We told our guys the bar has been set,” he said. “This is the expectation now. “We told this class that even though the record wasn’t what they wanted it to be, they set the precedent for future teams. They were key in helping move this program forward.”
