Brusly had to take a long drive to face No. 13 Carroll, but the Panthers did not leave empty handed.
Jared Tisdale drilled a 39-yard field goal to give Brusly a lead in the fourth quarter and the defense held it down for the Panthers to leave Monroe with a 10-8 win in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
No. 20 Brusly (5-3) pulled off a road win in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
“We had a really long trip to play a good football team and the guys handled the trip well,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We went up 7-0 at half and they (Carroll) came out with a big play. That was really the only big play they had. It was a really good job by our guys in the fourth quarter to hold them down and flip field position to set up the field goal.”
Sammy Daquano connected with Randall Matthews on a 1-yard touchdown pass that put Brusly on the board in the second quarter.
Carroll responded out of the break on a 73-yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point conversion run gave Carroll a one-point lead.
Brusly battled through penalties, accumulating 13 of them for 118 yards. After missing a field goal from a similar distance earlier, Tisdale made the field goal in the fourth quarter to put Brusly ahead for good.
“It’s what you expect from a playoff game,” Schooler said. “Hard, tough football for 48 minutes. It says a lot about all three phases when you win a 10-8 game.”
Brusly rushed for 152 yards on 39 carries led by Josh Westly, who rushed for 121 yards.
Daquano completed 4-of-12 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.