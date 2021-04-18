With the level at which Brusly pitchers were dealing, one run was all the Panthers needed to earn a district victory.
Greyson Michel tossed six innings of shutout ball and Aiden Braud came in with a runner on in the seventh and closed the deal to help Brusly to a 1-0 win over University High Thursday night.
Michel allowed two hits to go with five strikeouts. Braud allowed zero hits with one strikeout. U-High’s Nicholas Wall allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
“That’s two quality arms that ran out there on the mound,” said Brusly head coach Mike Forbes. “Their guy was dominant, our guy was dominant and whenever you get into games like that, it’s who’s gonna make the most mistakes, who’s gonna do the little things correctly. All year we’ve been struggling with our bunt game and we got three bunts down.
“Whenever you’re facing a guy like that, you have to do one of two things,” Forbes said. “You gotta get his pitch count up, you gotta fight him and get him out of the game or you gotta catch a break and execute and we were able to do that tonight.”
Brusly broke the scoreless tie in the fifth. Naijel Williams kicked off the inning with a single to right field.
A sacrifice bunt and a hit-by-pitch set up runners on first and third. Wall got called for a balk and brought the runner home.
In the seventh, Braud earned a strikeout and forced Wall to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“That is the most screwed up situation I've ever brought a pitcher in in my life,” Forbes said with a smile. “I told him (Braud) that whenever I went out there. I told him I’m sorry but if anybody can come in in this type of situation you can. He goes out there and fills it up. He believes in his stuff. He has a load of confidence and that’s what it takes to be a good pitcher.”
Williams earned both hits for Brusly. Numerous weather cancelations and postponements have put a damper on the closing portion of the prep baseball regular season as teams are gearing up for playoff runs.
The time off between games is a different type of challenge, according to Forbes.
“It’s the mental side of everything,” he said. “Everybody is kind of in the same boat where we haven’t seen live pitching in almost a week. Everybody is in the same situation, so It’s whoever’s mentally tough enough to fight through that and battle through it. Kudos to my guys for battling in there whenever the circumstances weren’t for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.