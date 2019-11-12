The Brusly football team honored its seniors and closed out the regular season in the best way possible.
Brusly (5-5) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and the defense put up two scores in the Panthers' 43-0 win at home last Friday night.
Brusly accumulated 220 yards rushing and grabbed three interceptions on defense.
"When you look at the strength factor, we’ve played the second-toughest schedule in the state, so this defense hadn’t been playing against bad football teams, they’ve been playing this way against good football teams all year long," said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler." They run to the ball and play hard for each other. They care about each other and that’s the secret. Tackle as good as you can and try to force some turnovers. Six points in three weeks and that’s all we’ve given up."
Nick Penell started Brusly’s opening drive with three straight pass completions before capping it with a 2-yard run.
Will Anderson intercepted Christian Miles’ pass and returned it to the 1-yard line, which set up a Brusly score and put the Panthers ahead 22-0 heading into halftime.
After nearly returning his first interception for a touchdown, Anderson had a chance at redemption and capitalized, returning it 29 yards for a score to give Brusly a 29-0 advantage late in the third quarter.
“The first one (interception) was so unexpected,” Anderson said. “I felt like I got the touchdown but you know, you can’t get them all. I was determined to get that second touchdown.”
The turnover bug continued to hit the Sharks when Grant Watts scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards for another score to give the home team a 36-0 lead.
Penell’s touchdown run ended the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Penell completed 5-of-7 passes for 58 yards. He carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Westly finished with 12 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.
“The goal initially has always been to be as good as you can be, come Week 11 and we’ve kept building,” Schooler said. “We played some good teams along the way and we dropped four in a row, but it never changed our mindset. Nobody panicked. We just stayed the course. We started getting some guys healthy. I’m really proud of where we are right now. That’s a good football team. The kids didn’t take them lightly. Mentorship has nothing to hang their heads about. That’s a team that’s won five football games this year and they deserve to win all five of those.”
