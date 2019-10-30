Two teams battled each other as well as a saturated field Friday night, but it was Brusly that came out victorious.
The Panthers scored 17 unanswered points in the second half and ended a five-game losing streak with a 17-0 win over the Parkview Baptist Eagles at Panther Stadium.
“We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot in any phase (of the game),” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “We had a great week of practice. We talked about it all week long about just fight, fight, fight and keep on fighting and everything will come out your way.”
The score was knotted at 0-0 at halftime before Josh Westly’s 20-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the third quarter broke the scoreless tie.
Westly finished the game with 89 yards and a score.
“That wasn’t even the play at first,” said Westly with a smile. Nick (Penell) made a great check. He checked into it and when I got it, you can’t really cut on this field or nothing like that so I was just thinking to pick my knees up and just run as hard as I can to get to it.”
Nathan Landry extended the Panther lead to 10-0 on a 34-yard field goal with 4:03 remaining in the game. The drive was set up by Jared Anderson’s interception.
Ten seconds later, Grant Watts intercepted Roman Mula’s pass and took it 35 yards for a score to clinch the win.
“We’ve just been playing good football teams week after week after week so these guys are battle tested,” Schooler said. “They were ready to go. All week long they were zeroed in. They didn’t worry about losing a few games in a row because they knew what kind of football team we could be and they wanted to come out here and show it tonight.”
The Panther defense forced three turnovers turning it into seven points.
The win was Brusly’s first win over Parkview since 1999.
