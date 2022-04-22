Brusly put it all together in the team’s final home game of the season.
Amelia Bouvier pitched a one-hit shutout and the Lady Panthers earned 12 hits on the way to a 15-0 win over St. James in four innings Wednesday at My-U Field.
No. 5 Brusly travels to play No. 4 Grant Friday in the 3A quarterfinals. A victory Friday would put Brusly back in state tournament for the first time since 2019.
Southeastern signee Britt Bourgoyne led Brusly with three hits, all doubles and four RBIs. Maddie Gonzalez had two hits and three RBIs. Payten Albert added two hits.
Bouvier struck out five with no walks on 49 pitches. St. James’ lone hit came in the top of the fourth.
Laila Clark’s sac fly put Brusly’s first run on the board in the first inning. Bouvier’s double to right field scored two runs and extended the Lady Panther lead to 4-0 heading into the second.
Brusly had five runs in both the third and fourth innings. Seven Brusly players earned a hit.
