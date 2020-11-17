Brusly needed a bounce back win following two consecutive losses and Friday’s game was exactly what the Panthers needed to get back on track.
Brusly (4-3, 3-3) rushed for 230 yards on the way to a 49-6 win over Glen Oaks at Panther Stadium.
Glen Oaks (2-5, 1-5) totaled only 32 yards and its score didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter. Brusly held a 21-0 halftime lead and came out in the third quarter with another 21 points to take a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ryder Rabalais' 1-yard touchdown run put Brusly on the board in the first quarter. Joshua Westly’s 6-yard score coupled with Sammy Daquano’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Randall Matthews extended Brusly’s lead to three scores before half.
Rabalais and Westly each hit pay dirt in the third quarter. Rabalais scored on a seven-yard run while Westly returned a punt for a touchdown and scored on a 27-yard scamper. Sean Domingue got his turn in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard plunge.
Westly had a game-high 121 yards and two scores on 14 attempts. Rabalais added 70 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Domingue chipped in with 24 yards and score on four attempts.
Daquano completed 7-of-9 passes for 63 yards and a score. He rushed for 15 yards. Westly and Matthews hauled in two passes each. Westly totaled 24 yards, while Matthews had 17 yards and a score.
Friday’s win over Glen Oaks was surprisingly the regular season finale for Brusly. It was announced Monday that Mentorship Academy canceled this Friday’s game because of COVID-19.
Playoff brackets will be announced on Sept. 22.
