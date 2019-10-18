Brusly celebrates its homecoming Friday when defending champion University High comes to town.
The Panthers are on a three-game losing streak following a loss on the road to Baker last week.
U-High enters the contest with a 4-2 mark with wins over John Ehret, Parkview Baptist, Mentorship and Glen Oaks.
The Cubs’ two losses came against Neville and Catholic High. U-High entered the season on a 26-game winning streak, which resulted in two straight Division II championships. It is not the same team that has experienced the titles with the team losing 17 starters from last year’s squad, but Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said the Cubs are still very formidable.
“People are saying they’re not what they were, but they look pretty good to me,” he said. “What U-High does is play solid on both sides of the ball. It’s not flashy. We have to match them and be fundamentally sound.”
Jacqueline Roy spearheads the U-High defensive line, while Rashad Green and Solomon Miles lead the offensive line.
Tanner Lawson took over for quarterback after John Gordon McKernan graduated.
Schooler said his team came out of a game injury-free for the first time this season in last Friday’s loss to Baker.
He said the goal is to continue to improve on last week and to limit the distractions as much as possible this week.
“We try to keep the routine as similar as possible,” Schooler explained. “Football players do better with a routine. We want to minimize distractions as much as possible, but we want them to enjoy the whole part of being in high school.”
Brusly has lost three straight games after starting the season 2-1. The team played a tough non-district schedule in the district has proven to be one of the toughest in the state.
