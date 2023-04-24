Saturday was the second time Brusly softball played Iowa and it was the second time the game was determined by one run.
Brusly lost the first matchup in March, but won the rematch in a game with much higher stakes.
The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the 11th and held off the Iowa comeback to take a 6-5 win in the Division II non-select quarterfinals in Iowa.
No. 5 Brusly (29-6) advances to the state tournament in Sulphur for the first time since 2019. The Lady Panthers will take on No. 1 North Desoto.
North Desoto beat Assumption 10-0 in the quarterfinals.
"We never trailed in this game. We were one out away from winning it in the seventh and then they get the run to tie it up," said Brusly coach Beau Bouvier. "I couldn't be more proud of these girls. We've had so much heartbreak in the playoffs the last few years and to see the way they battled in this spot was awesome."
Brusly scored a run in the first on Claire Leray's single to left field. Iowa tied things up in the third before Leray drove in another run with a single in the sixth to put the Lady Panthers ahead 2-1.
Peyton Albert singled to right field and scored a run to extend the lead to 3-1.
After Iowa tied it up again thanks to two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Brusly took the lead on Emma Fabre's bunt.
Leray singled to left field that scored another run and put the score at 5-3. Emma Grace Daigle's sac fly gave Brusly a 6-3 advantage.
Iowa trimmed the deficit to 6-5 on a two-run home run with two outs. The next batter lined out to Brusly shortstop Emma Loupe to end the game.
Leray and pitcher Amelia Bouvier had three hits apiece to lead the team. Leray had three RBIs.
Bouvier pitched the entire 11 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with one strikeout.
"I told the girls you always want to play on the last weekend of the season. The season ends next week," Coach Bouvier said. "You always want to be playing and they get to do that. I couldn't be happier for the seniors we have.
"It was a fun day. These girls deserve it," he added. "I want to give a shoutout to the parents because they showed up today and made some noise. It was a playoff atmosphere big time. It was two really good teams that left it all out there."
