Brusly scored 41 points in the first half to cruise to a 54-6 win over Baker for homecoming Friday night.
The Panthers bounced back in a big way after suffering its first loss of the season last week against U-High.
“It was good to get back on the right track,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We were good in all three phases Friday night.”
Xavier Orgeron blocked a Baker punt and recovered it in the end zone for Brusly’s first score early in the first quarter.
Ryder Rabalais scored on a four-yard run to give Brusly a 12-0 lead.
Brusly (6-1, 5-1) scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to grab a 41-6 halftime lead.
Sammy Daquano rushed for a 38-yard score and connected with Cody Loupe on a three-yard 2-point conversion try.
Brusly backup quarterback Josiah Hogan found Randall Matthews for a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Orgeron scored his second touchdown of the night, this time on a 14-yard interception return.
Craivez Oxley’s 3-yard run ended the second quarter barrage.
Rabalais added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter before Hogan tossed his second TD pass of the night, a 1-yard pass to Loupe.
Brusly rushed for 130 yards. Rabalais and Daquano earned 44 yards on the ground apiece.
Hogan completed 5-of-9 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthews led the receiving attack with two receptions for 66 yards.
Defensively, Denarius Robinson earned two sacks, while Austin Jackson and Jaiden Pierson had a sack apiece.
“Offensively and defensively, we did a good job up front,” Schooler stated. “We did a good job limiting them defensively and we made plays on offense.”
