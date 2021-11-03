Brusly looks to close out the regular season with a marquee matchup against a tough district foe.
The Panthers host Madison Prep this Friday night as the team aims to finish the regular season 8-1.
Madison Prep (8-1,6-1) is coming off a 47-0 win over Glen Oaks last week, while Brusly had a chance to get healthier thanks to a bye last week.
“We had a chance to get a couple of guys healthier,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “We were able to go back to the basics and correct some of the mistakes we’ve made. It’s an advantage for us and Madison Prep to have a game like this going into the playoffs.”
The Charger offense starts with All-State quarterback and University of Louisiana commit Zeon Chriss.
Chriss is one of the top quarterbacks in the state and a focal point of every opposing defense.
“The quarterback obviously jumps out on film for them,” Schooler said. “Not only is he athletic and throws the ball well, but he manages the game really well. It goes back to how well we tackle and keep them contained.”
On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Quency Wiggins leads the way for Madison Prep. The Chargers’ lone loss this season came in a 39-27 game against U-High in Week 7.
The Cubs handed Brusly its only loss in Week 6.
Heading into the week, Schooler said the focus hasn’t shifted from focusing on his team and what they do.
“It’s Week 10, no bigger than the other weeks for us,” he said. “We want to make sure we correct the mistakes we’ve made so far. If you look back to when we’ve been successful this season, it’s been when we control the things we can control. It’s about getting better week by week.”
