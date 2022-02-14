Brusly closed out the regular season on a high note as the team’s attention switches to the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers pulled away in the second half for a 54-34 win over White Castle last Tuesday at home.
The win was also senior night as guard Alayah Gedward was honored before the game as the lone senior player.
“She (Gedward) came out on fire for us,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “She was the fire for us in the beginning. She’ll be tough to replace. She just brings so many of the intangibles to the game that don’t get in the book. She’s a glue kid that keeps it together and it’ll be hard to replace her.”
Gedward scored seven of the team’s 13 first quarter points on the way to 11 for the game.
Laila Clark led all Brusly scorers with 16, while Tia Anderson added 13.
The game was tied at 13 apiece at the end of the first quarter before Brusly went on an 8-0 to start the second quarter. Anderson hit a three that put the score at 21-13 with three minutes left before halftime. Brusly claimed a 28-22 lead at the half.
The Lady Panthers held White Castle to three points in the third quarter to take a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brusly ratcheted up the defensive tenacity in the fourth quarter and an 10-2 run to start the quarter put the score at 45-27 with 6:20 left. The early fourth quarter run put the game out of reach.
Cambrieion Link scored 12 points to lead White Castle.
“A win is a win at the end of the day, but going into the playoffs, you don’t want to feel like you’re limping in,” Bradford said. “You want to feel like your motor is running good. Today, the motor wasn’t there. It wasn’t running right. We have to fix it. And be ready for Thursday.”
