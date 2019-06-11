Brusly dominated from start to finish on the way to an easy 43-22 win over Broadmoor at the Glen Oaks summer league Monday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers led by nine at the end of the first quarter and held a 22-8 halftime lead before cruising in the second half to the win.
“I just don’t want us to get into the habit of just running up and down the court,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We can do that with the best of them I think, but the focus of the summer for me is being able to run half-court sets. If you’re trying to get to March, you gotta be able to run those half-court sets.”
In addition to successful halfcourt possessions, Brusly was successful with its pressure defense that smothered Broadmoor at times and opened up opportunities for easy baskets in transition extending the lead.
“We have to clean it up. It’s still not where it needs to be,” Bradford said of his team’s full-court pressure. “That’s what the summer’s for. We’re not going win a trophy at summer league, but if we can continue to do what we’re trying to do, we’ll eventually get to where we’re winning trophies.”
Brusly has a busy June with a plethora of games scheduled. Bradford admitted
“I like to play a lot of games to just so we can get rid of all those wrinkles we have,” the coach said. “This is the first year I think I’ve had numbers like this at Brusly. Just trying to get the young girls up to speed. We have five seniors, when they leave, can’t be a drop-off. Play a lot of games and get the nerves out.”
