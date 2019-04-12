Brusly’s barrage began in the first inning with 11 runs, which essentially ended the game as the No. 1 seed in Class 3A coasted to a 20-0 win in three innings over No. 32 Wossman Thursday evening in Brusly.
Wossman (9-7) did not get a runner on base as Saylor Young and Maddie Becker combined to throw a perfect game in the shut out.
“Everybody is 0-0 (in the playoffs) and we try to take it where somebody’s season is going to end,” said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. “We don’t wanna give them an opportunity to say ‘hey we can play with them’ and all that so we did a good job first inning, got 11 runs and kind of put that out of reach.”
Angel Bradford’s triple to center field brought in the first two runs of the contest. A few batters later, Savannah Bezet’s two-run inside-the-park home run made it 7-0.
Kameryn Adkins’ single to center put Brusly (31-2) ahead 11-0.
Britt Bourgoyne’s single in the second made it 12-0 after Bezet drew a walk and two batters later, Bradford drilled another double that gave the Lady Panthers a 14-0 advantage.
Later in the inning, Adkins, Jordyn Patrick, and Haley Joffrion drove in runs with doubles and Becker added to the scoring with a single.
Young got the start in the circle, allowing no runs and no hits with five strikeouts in two innings. Becker pitched one inning, allowing no runs and no hits with three strikeouts.
Bradford led the way with three hits. Adkins and Caroline Gassie had two hits apiece.
Brusly will face the winner of No. 16 St. James and No. 17 West Feliciana next week.
“Our second round opponent, St. James or West Feliciana we’ve beaten both of them, but both of them present problems for us,” Bouvier said. “If it’s West Fel, we gotta travel to them, which is not an easy place to play. If we get St. James, we get to get them here. Both of them present challenges for us.”
