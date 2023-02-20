No. 3 Brusly had to work off the rust after not playing for 13 days but it didn’t take long for the Lady Panthers to seize control.
Brusly (28-6) never trailed on the way to a 55-43 over No. 19 Northwest Monday night in the second round of the Non-select Division II playoffs.
With the win, Brusly advances to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.
Brusly will host No. 22 Jennings Thursday at 6 p.m. Jennings defeated No. 6 North Vermilion 48-40 Monday.
Tia Anderson led the way with a game-high 28 points. Laila Clark added eight.
Haley Lavergne scored 18 points for Northwest.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “It still wasn’t a complete game. Being out for 13 days, it was tough. It was a roller coaster today. We’re looking for a little more consistency. We’ll fix that and be ready for Thursday.”
Anderson scored 14 of the team’s 21 first-quarter points that put Brusly ahead 21-8.
Brusly extended the lead to 15 at halftime and broke the game completely open in the third.
Brusly led by as many as 25 in the third quarter and took a 19-point lead into the fourth.
Northwest continued to play until the end, getting as close as 12.
“We want to do our part to represent Brusly High girls basketball for the community,” Bradford said. “Our girls are not year-round players like most of the traditional powers. We’re finding ways to become a power with part-time players. That just shows the quality of our girls and the commitment to what we’re trying to do.”
