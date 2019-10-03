It only took three sets for the Brusly Lady Panthers to take down the Port Allen Lady Pelicans last Thursday in Port Allen.
Brusly (12-9) won 25-16, 25-14 and 25-7).
“We ran a new lineup today and it was good to see them take it and run with it not be confused and they played well tonight,” said Brusly head coach Kayla Sarradet.
Britt Bourgoyne led Brusly with seven aces, followed by Bailey Richardson with five. Hayleigh Harrison and Haley Joffrion led the way with seven kills each and Alivia Hebert earned 11 assists.
Sarradet said she was pleased with the growth of some of the young players on the team who didn’t have a ton of game experience heading into the season.
“We have a freshman that starts for us and she’s definitely stepping up and taking a place on the court and the juniors are playing phenomenal right now,” she said.
The Lady Panthers were able to limit unforced errors.
“Tonight was a lot different than we’ve been playing,” she said. “We definitely minimized our mistakes tonight and it’s good when we can have those kind of games.”
Following the win over Port Allen, Brusly went 1-3 in the Woodlawn tournament with a win over Captain Shreve.
