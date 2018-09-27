The Brusly Lady Panthers earned a 3-0 win over West Feliciana at home Wednesday night, but the district win took a little of a back seat for a cause that’s close to home for the Brusly family.
All the proceeds from Wednesday’s game went to the Lozada scholarship fund, named after former Brusly teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada.
Lozada taught at Brusly for 14 years until her disappearance in July 2011. The case remained open for seven years until her husband, Oscar Lozada was arrested on charges of second-degree murder earlier this month.
The Lozada scholarship is awarded each year to a deserving foreign language student with at least two years of foreign language, a 3.0 GPA, an interest in learning, and who works hard at all given tasks.
“Ms. Lozada actually taught me and giving back to somebody who was such a good person and that the scholarship can go to another foreign exchange student, it just helps out a little bit,” said Brusly head volleyball coach Kayla Sarradet. “Getting the win was the icing on the cake.”
West Feliciana played tough in each set, but Brusly (16-5, 2-0) staved off any comeback attempts from the visitors.
“Settle down, focusing on our passes and our hitters making sure we hit the ball in,” Sarradet said. “In is always better than hard, so we focused on hitting it in and hitting holes.”
The Lady Panthers won 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16. Mallary Thibodeaux finished the night with 12 kills, two blocks, two digs and seven assists.
Mary-Cathryn Comeaux added 14 assists, six digs, four aces and four kills. Caroline Gassie chipped in with six digs, four kills and three assists.
Brusly hasn’t lost a district game in three years and Sarradet said the goal is to continue that trend this season.
“For three years we haven’t lost a district game and that’s the mindset we have,” she said. “Don’t lose a set, don’t lose anything.”
The Lady Panthers will participate in the Central Catholic tournament Friday and Saturday before returning to the district portion of the schedule on the road against Mentorship Academy Oct. 1.
