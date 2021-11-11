A new season begins Friday when Brusly’s begins its quest for a state championship in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
As the No. 14 seed, Brusly (7-2) will host No. 19 Iota (7-3). Iota finished up the regular season with a 63-36 win over Mamou last week. The Bulldogs closed the season on a four-game winning streak with victories over Ville Platte (forfeit), Pine Prairie and Northwest.
The playoff pairings were officially announced Monday morning, a day later than traditionally when the pairings were announced on the Sunday after the last game of the regular season the last several years.
“We had an idea of who it would, but we were preparing for both ways it could’ve went,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “For us, typically the first practice is focused on making corrections from the previous game. It’s more of a mental day, so pushing it back a day to make the brackets official doesn’t really affect us.”
Brusly is coming off a 24-20 loss to Madison Prep last week in a game that saw the Panthers take a lead with less than two minutes left.
The Chargers took the ensuing kickoff for a score and pulled out the narrow win.
“I’m proud of the effort and the things we did,” Schooler said. “We have to put a full 48 minutes together.”
Out of District 5-3A, Iota is a program that has had its share of success.
“They’re traditionally a playoff team,” Schooler said. “From what we’ve seen, they’re a well-coached team and their kids play hard.”
Brusly shot itself in the foot early in the Madison Prep game, which led to the Chargers opening a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The sense of urgency will be ramped up, but the excitement will need to be honed into productivity and execution on Friday night.
“Everything gets ramped up,” Schooler said. “They’re no more guaranteed games. We always say this and it’s cliché but it’s true. You have to treat every game like it’s your last.”
