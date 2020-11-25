After a week off because of a canceled game due to COVID-19, Brusly heads into the playoffs as the No. 20 seed looking to take down No. 13 Carroll Friday night in Monroe.
Brusly ended the regular season with a 4-3 record, while Carroll posted a 2-3 mark out of District 2-3A.
Carroll’s strength of schedule propelled them into the 13 seed, which forces the Panthers to make the three and a half hour trek to try and pull off the road victory.
Carroll’s wins came against Woodlawn (33-24) and a 32-16 victory over Wossman.
After suffering two straight losses to U-High and Parkview Baptist a few weeks ago, Brusly righted the ship with a 49-6 win over Glen Oaks two weeks ago.
The Panthers made a run to the quarterfinals as the No. 24 seed last season before losing to eventual state champion St. James on the Friday after Thanksgiving. It was the first time the program had reached the quarters in school history.
One of the goals from that point, according to Brusly coach Hoff Schooler, was to get back to Thanksgiving week and advance.
With the season getting pushed back, Thanksgiving week is the first round and not the quarterfinals, but the goal is the same — go 1-0 every week and look to advance.
The winner will take on the winner of No. 4 Church Point vs. No. 29 Mansfield.
CLASS 3A Pairings
No. 32 Erath (1-4) at no. 1 Jennings (6-0)
No. 31 North Webster (3-4) at no. 2 Union Parish (7-0)
No. 30 Caldwell Parish (2-3) at no. 3 Lake Charles College Prep (6-0)
No. 29 Mansfield (3-4) at no. 4 Church Point (5-0)
No. 28 Abbeville (3-4) at no. 5 St. James (6-2)
No. 27 Iota (3-3) at no. 6 Jewel Sumner (7-1)
No. 26 Marksville (4-3) at no. 7 Green Oaks (6-2)
No. 25 Loranger (2-3) at no. 8 Donaldsonville (4-2)
No. 24 Bugalusa (3-3) at no. 9 Madison Prep (5-2)
No. 23 Kaplan (4-3) at no. 10 St. Martinville (6-2)
No. 22 Kenner Discovery Health Science (5-3) at no. 11 Jena (5-2)
No. 21 West Feliciana (4-4) at no. 12 Sterlington (4-2)
No. 20 Brusly (4-3) at no. 13 Carroll (2-3)
No. 19 Iowa (3-2) at no. 14 South Beauregard (4-3)
No. 18 Booker T. Washington (5-3) at no. 15 McDonogh #35 (4-3)
No. 17 Lutcher (4-3) at no. 16 Grant (3-3)
