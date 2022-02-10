After battling through different forms of adversity through their respective high school careers, both Denarius Robinson and Colin Larson were able to celebrate that their hard work paid off.
The duo each signed letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers at the next level on National Signing Day last Wednesday at Brusly High School.
Larson, an offensive lineman, will be attending the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Robinson, a defensive lineman, will attend Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
“These two guys right here, I thought about adversity,” said Brusly head football coach Hoff Schooler. “Whether it be injury. Whether it be natural disaster. Whatever it may be. They each had times where they could’ve turned it in and just said it’s not for me. Both of these men came out the other side. I’m really proud of them. They’re a blessing to us. They’re a blessing to Brusly High School, to the Brusly/Addis community.”
For Larson, a serious knee injury near the end of his junior season threatened a productive senior year but extensive rehab and trusting the process allowed him to be ready for the start of his senior season and to be productive in helping the Panthers reach the playoffs.
“It wasn’t easy but it was definitely rewarding going through all the hard work for all nine months being able to play again and signing to play college ball,” Larson said. “The four years had ups and downs and injury but I got through it. It was fun.”
Larson said his visit to Monroe cemented his decision.
“I went and it blew all of my expectations out of the water,” he stated. “The campus is nice. They’re real big on academics. The football team, I like the way their offense runs. The coaches, they all want the best for you. It means a lot. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s high level football. I’m ready to go play some more.”
Robinson didn’t suffer a major injury but had his own share of adversity to overcome aside from the worldwide pandemic, which everyone has had to deal with.
Robinson is from Lake Charles and attended Barbe High School until Hurricane Laura tore through Lake Charles in August 2020 forcing him to relocate to Brusly where he was able to play his junior season.
Despite the unfortunate events, Robinson played at a high level in his first year with Brusly and followed that up with his senior year, where he led the team in sacks.
“First it was heart wrecking because I grew up with the guys where I’m from since like knee high,” Robinson said as he reflected on leaving his hometown. “I already had that team chemistry with them. For me to come out here, I was just blessed to have the opportunity to play football. They were some of the coolest guys I’ve ever met. These bonds from the sport never go away. This is something we can look back on 30 years from now when we see each other in the grocery story.”
Robinson said Mississippi College reminded him a little of Brusly in how welcoming it was.
He said celebrating with his family on signing day was great because how much they’ve overcome.
“This means a lot because there were a lot of trials and tribulations in my life,” he said. “Coming up where I came up, it was cool, but everything wasn’t all good. Going through the many obstacles, this is a dream come true.”
