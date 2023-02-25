On a night that the team had a ceremony dedicating the season to Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn and their families, and Liam Dunn, a symbol of resiliency and perseverance threw the first pitch, the Brusly baseball team fed off that energy and displayed those exact qualities.
After struggling at the plate for most of the game, the Brusly bats got going in the sixth thanks to clutch hits from Hunter Distefano and Aiden Washington.
Both hit singles that scored runs in the bottom of the sixth to put Brusly ahead 2-1 and the Panthers held on for the win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee Friday night in Brusly.
Brusly (3-0) had earned two hits all game until the sixth. Washington led the team with two hits.
"The game started slow and then we picked it back up," Distefano said. "Coach asked me if I wanted an AB (at-bat) and I was like 'hell yeah.' I got up to bat and I just swung at the first pitch. He (Washington) followed me up and did his thing. Everybody played a good game."
Distefano's single to right field tied the game. The next batter, Reed Loup, was hit by a pitch, which set up Washington's single to left that drove in the go-ahead run.
"I always want to stick to my approach," Washington said. "My approach is to stay through the middle and just hit it. It's really not much about what's going through your head, it's about how big it is and how you react to situations."
Brayden Pellerin earned the win after tossing three innings in relief. He allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Loup pitched the final inning allowing one hit.
"It doesn't get much more magical than this," said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. "My message to the boys today was all about memories. I told him you have a chance to make a memory that will last a lifetime. You have an opportunity in front of you to have a story for your kids one day, something that you'll never forget in your life and I'm proud to say they made a memory tonight."
