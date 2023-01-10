The 2023 Brusly Invitational gave Panther head coach Jimmy Bible a better idea of where his team will fare during its first year in a higher classification.
It’s a matter of “so far, so good,” he said.
The Panthers tallied 110 points for a fifth-place finish in this year’s event, which marked the first meet since BHS moved to Division II.
Traditional Division II stronghold Basile place first (190.5), followed by De la Salle (172), Hannan (125.5) and John Curtis (113). St. Louis, St. Michael, Evangel, Kaplan, Bossier, South Beauregard, Episcopal, Thomas Jefferson, Erath, Church Point, Lakeside and Bolton rounded out the 18-squad event.
“We got a good mix of teams from the Shreveport and Lafayette areas, and it was a really good tournament,” Bible said. “I’m happy to see where we are in this division … it looks like Teurlings is the team to beat.”
Brusly senior Anthony Denova (29-3) captured the Seth Daniel Outstanding Wrestler Award. He led the pack in the 182-lb. weight class after his win on an 8-0 decision over Teurlings Catholic upperclassman Kyle Stephens, who entered the bout 12-0 for the season.
“I took him down in the first 30 seconds and I knew after about a minute he couldn’t get off the bottom,” Denova said. “He was a tough opponent.”
BHS junior Cameron Redditt (21-10) took second after his pinfall loss to Teurlings junior Brennan Boyer (17-4) in the 126-pound bracket.
Panther junior Beau Rabalais (25-10) finished runner-up after a pinfall loss in 6:55 to Archbishop Rummel senior Neil Borne (20-9).
Brusly senior Silas Robichaux (16-6) came up short on an 11-8 decision against Teurlings freshman Braeden Simoneaux (35-6).
BHS junior Sara Dailey (15-2) placed fourth after she lost by pinfall against North Vermillion junior Cameron Hebert (21-6).
Panther sophomore Braylin Poston (20-12) finished fourth when he came up short on a 5-2 decision against Rummel junior Gavin Ohlmeyer (15-9).
Brusly sophomore Zkhi Provo (3-12) took fourth in the 220-pound bracket after a pinfall loss in 33 seconds against Teurlings senior Jacob Doucet (4-2).
