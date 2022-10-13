Brusly earned its third straight victory with a hard-fought three-set win over district foe West Feliciana Wednesday evening in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers (12-9) beat the Saints 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22. Brusly beat West Feliciana in three sets on Sept. 26 at West Feliciana.
“This was our second time playing them in district,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet. “We knew we could do it (sweep). We let them stick around a little bit too much. We had some key plays here and there that didn't go for us.”
West Feliciana keep the score tied at several points in the third set. Sarradet said it was important to limit mistakes and put the pressure on West Feliciana to play mistake-free volleyball.
“We had to keep the ball in play,” she said. “When we're swinging, just anything to keep the ball in play and earn some points. Make them mess up instead of us.”
Libero Laila Clark had 10 digs and three aces. Lawryn Sampson had four kills with three aces and two blocks. Avery Crochet added seven kills and one block.
Brusly followed up Wednesday night’s win with a three-set victory over Istrouma in district play.
The Lady Panthers won 25-4, 25-13 and 25-9. Sarradet credited a part of the team’s winning streak to Clark being moved to libero.
“We changed our lineup with one of our better hitters moving to libero,” Sarradet said. “She is passing wonderfully. But we’ve got a tough stretch coming, so we'll see how it goes.”
