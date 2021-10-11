Brusly snapped a three-match losing streak with a three-set win over Mentorship Academy last Thursday in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers earned the win by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-12.
“We still have a lot of improving to do. We gave up too many points,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet. “That’s just something we gotta work on still.”
Brusly (11-13) was successful at the net consistently throughout the night.
“Any time we get a good set we want to swing hard,” Sarradet said. “Any time we’re off we want to place the ball.”
Brusly will be at home Thursday against False River. The Lady Panthers look to make a push with less than 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
“We still got things to do,” Sarradet stated. “If we can steal some wins in the next couple of weeks and just improve our overall morale, that’d be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.