With a winner-take-all Game 3 on the road with a chance to advance to Sulphur on the line, Brusly never trailed and added four runs over the final three innings to punch a ticket to the state tournament with a 7-4 win over South Beauregard Saturday evening.
Brusly won Game 1 on Friday 4-2 before South Beauregard responded with a 7-5 win Saturday afternoon, which set up the win-or-go-home scenario in Game 3.
Brusly makes it back to Sulphur three years removed from the 2018 team that advanced to the state semifinals and lost to Iota.
“They’re reaping the benefits of the hard work they’ve put in,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “They understand what’s at stake and the focus level that they played with in Game 3 was great.”
Michael Curry got Brusly on the board in the first on a sac fly. Wade Curry scored on an error later in the inning and Aiden Braud scored following a dropped third strike to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the first.
South Beauregard scored one in the first before Brusly extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth after Evan Daigle scored on an error by the third baseman.
A sac fly and an RBI groundout plated two runs for South Beauregard to trim the deficit to 4-3.
Braud and Wade Curry each drew bases-loaded walks in the sixth to put Brusly ahead 6-3.
Brody Hernandez’s double to left field scored Liam Dunn and gave the Panthers a 7-4 cushion heading into South Beauregard’s final at-bat.
After the first Knight batter reached base, Braud sat down the next three batters including two straight strikeouts to end the game.
Greyson Michel got the start for Brusly. He allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings.
Braud went the rest of the way, allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings.
“Liam Dunn on Friday allowed us the ability to pitch it how we wanted on Saturday,” Forbes said. “I’ll give credit to our pitching staff and what they were able to do. It floors me with the support these guys had even for an away series. They’re playing with a different energy and a different swagger and they believe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.