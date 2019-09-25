The Brusly Panther defense made its presence felt throughout in the team’s 16-6 win over St. Michael the Archangel last Friday night at Olympia Stadium.
Both defenses stymied the opposing offenses in the first half, with the teams heading into the locker room with a 0-0 score.
“We did a great job defensively,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “We were a little limited with guys hurt and sick. That’s football. That’s part of the game. “We asked the older guys to step up defensively in leadership roles and they did that.”
Nathan Landry put the Panthers on the board with a field goal in the second half. Josh Westly and Nick Penell had touchdown runs later in the game to put the game out of reach.
“At halftime, we made some adjustments,” Schooler said. “In the second half, we came out and moved the football down the field. The kids did a good job of executing the adjustments.”
It was the second straight road game for Brusly, but the Panthers handled the environment and injuries well, according to the coach.
“I give credit to the fans,” Schooler said. “They give us a home type of environment. When we went up to Alexandria, we had as many fans as them. They’re (players) accustomed now to how you handle yourself on the road. They’re focused on the job that needs to be done.”
