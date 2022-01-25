Brusly overcame a double-digit first half deficit to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night.
The Panthers flipped the game around by winning the third quarter 18-6 on the way to a 56-51 win at home over East Iberville.
Brusly (11-8) trailed by three at halftime.
“I don’t know what it was but we just played with no energy in the J.V. game,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “We ended up starting a kid who didn’t play a single varsity second because we told the kids at halftime, we’re not going to beg them to play hard in the JV game.
We talk about it all the time. Let’s not coach energy,” he added. “We haven’t had to do that all year. We had to do it tonight. We have to be better than that but I thought at halftime they settled down. The group that we did play played extremely hard. We stopped giving up easy baskets and they’re not a bad team. That’s a big win for us.”
Brusly claimed a 28-27 lead in the third quarter on Tyran Young’s layup and the Panthers never relinquished the lead.
Young led Brusly with a game-high 14 points. Brusly had three other players in double figures. B.J. Hymes scored 13 points while Xavier Orgeron and Frank Lavergne added 12 and 10 points respectively.
Hymes’ put back with 1:08 left in the third extended Brusly’s lead to 40-33.
East Iberville cut the deficit to three points at 47-44 with 3:58 left but that was the closest the score got.
East Iberville led by one at the end of the first quarter and by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
“We preach a lot about defense,” Loupe said. “We have to keep the game in the 40s and 50s to have a shot. I thought the first half, the majority of their baskets came around the rim and the free throw line and we knew if we could clean that up, we’d have a pretty good shot.”
