After two close wins to start the season, Brusly hopes to improve to 3-0 when the team travels to play former district opponent Parkview Baptist Friday.
The teams are familiar with each other after playing in the vaunted District 7-3A together for the last few years before Brusly’s move up to 4A this season.
Brusly beat Parkview 14-7 last year at Parkview.
“We expect to see a well-coached team,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “They're a disciplined football team. You see it on film, they don't do a lot of things to beat themselves. And that's one of the reasons we wanted to keep the game. We feel like it's a playoff type opponent.”
In last week’s win over St. Michael, Brusly’s defense forced the St Michael offense to go 3-of-16 on third down and 1-for-10 on fourth down. Schooler said Parkview’s offense will provide its own challenge.
“They're going to do a variety of things,” he said. “It'll be it'll be a challenge for us defensively. They have skill guys offensively and then what they do with formations and scheme, so we'll have our hands full Friday night defensively for sure.”
Parkview enters Friday’s game with a 2-0 record following a 13-10 win over Dunham and a 21-7 win over Catholic-New Iberia last week.
Brusly wants to control the line of scrimmage and control the clock with its running game. Parkview’s defensive pressure is something the Panthers have to prepare for.
“Their defense is an odd front defense, a 3-3 stack, a 3-4, type defense,” Schooler said. “They like to bring pressure and we'll have to deal with that pressure at the line of scrimmage and find a way to get extra guys blocked in the box.”
Despite a young team, Brusly has found a way to pull out two wins to start the year. Schooler said he’s been impressed with his team’s performance late in games.
“We’ve talked about the mistakes, but what's been spot on is their will to win and they're willingness to compete,” he said. “To close games against two good opponents, and, you know, for a young team to find a way to win those two games. There are times we have those kind of games and you make a mistake late, and you don't get a win. Their effort late in the ballgame has been exceptional.”
